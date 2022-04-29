The Armenian State Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert series of “Naghash” ensemble in European countries in May. In particular, on May 5 the ensemble will perform in Fuenan (France), on May 7 in Cologne (Germany), on May 8 in Iserlon (Germany), on May 10 in Oxford (UK), on May 11 in London (UK). ) on May 16 in Katowice (Poland), on May 28 in Hayden (Switzerland) and on May 29 in Mainz (Germany).

The concerts of “Naghash” ensemble were described by BR Klassik, Germany’s most famous classical music radio station, as “a deep and touching mix of Armenian folk music with a combination of new classical music”, and by Rolling Stone as a “moment of elegant contemplation”. and the French Trans Musicales writes: “The deep beauty of Naghash music awakens a mixture of joy and ecstasy.”

The “Naghash” ensemble, founded by John Hodian, has been an exceptional project with high artistic ambitions since its creation, with its composition, music list and goals.

Over the years, without making any musical or qualitative concessions, the group is steadily advancing on the Armenian “international stages” with honor, presenting the Armenian culture from the early Middle Ages with its new handwriting.