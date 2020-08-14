Nagelsmann reveals half-time Simeone spat after Leipzig’s Champions League upset

The manager admitted he and his Argentine counterpart had a coming together at half-time but stressed they had patched things up

RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann dismissed talk about winning the Champions League title and revealed a ‘spat’ with Diego Simeone after his side upstaged Atletico Madrid to reach the semi-finals.

Tyler Adams’ deflected strike with two minutes of regulation remaining saw Leipzig top Atletico 2-1 in Lisbon on Thursday.

Dani Olmo’s 50th-minute opener was cancelled out by Atletico star Joao Felix’s penalty with 19 minutes remaining, but Adams’ 88th-minute effort proved the last word as Leipzig reached the last four of the competition for the first time.

Leipzig will face Ligue 1 powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in Tuesday’s semi after becoming the first German club outside of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to make it to the semi-finals since Schalke in 2010-11.

Speaking post-match, Nagelsmann told reporters: “I’m not going to say anything about the title. But of course, we do want to reach the final now.

“That’s just normal, I think. If we get there, we can speak about other things.

“The team as a whole beat Tottenham [in the last 16] before and now Atletico. It’s not about duels between coaches – not against [Jose] Mourinho, not against [Diego] Simeone and now…