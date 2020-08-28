Nagaland’s tattooed headhunters: Powerful portraits

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

With happy, wistful expressions, the senior figures in Peter Bos’ portraits appear mild enough– kind, even. But the guys’s tattoos belie a darker fact: They were as soon as terrifying headhunters whose facial markings signify the decapitation of their opponents.

These are members of the Konyak people, a group of around 230,000 individuals residing in the Indian state of Nagaland, near the Myanmar border. Inhabiting remote hill towns, these farming neighborhoods typically utilized patterned body markings to commemorate significant turning points and initiation rites.

Face tattoos, nevertheless, were booked for warriors– particularly those returning from disputes or raids with opponent heads.

“I never felt intimidated or threatened — they were very warm,” remembered Bos, a Dutch picture professional photographer, in a phone interview. “We consider headhunting as something wicked or rough, however for them it was more simply a lifestyle.

Peter Bos shot a series of portraits portraying Nagaland's headhunters. The images are included in book, "The Konyaks: Last of The Tattooed Headhunters."

“We entered into their homes, hung around with them and inquired about their past– about their poems, expressions and tunes– that made it …