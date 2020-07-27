Nadler Denying Existence Of Portland Antifa Rioters Like Denying Americans Tanks Were In Baghdad

Sen. Tom Cotton told Fox News that Jerry Nadler’s denial of antifa rioters existing in Portland was comparable to saying American tanks weren’t in Baghdad.

Nadler: “A Myth That Is Being Spread Only In Washington DC”

Portland, Oregon is currently being set ablaze, with antifa rioters taking over the city, targeting buildings like the courthouse and attacking police officers.

“The violent situation Portland has witnessed for the past eight weeks continues with violent anarchists rioting on the streets as federal law enforcement officers work diligently and honorably to enforce federal law, defend federal property, and protect the lives of their fellow officers,” the DHS said on Sunday in a statement.

However, some Democrats are trying to deny that this violence from antifa even exists. When Jerry Nadler was asked if he disavowed the violence in Portland by journalist Austen Fletcher, Nadler said it was simply “a myth that is being spread only in Washington DC.” Despite Fletcher telling them are “videos everywhere online” showing “fires and riots,” Nadler scurried away.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Cotton: “No Question There Are Professional Instigators In Portland”

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Senator Tom Cotton said that Nadler’s denial that antifa rioters existed in Portland was comparable to the Iraqi propagandists who refused to admit America was invading them back in 2003.

“Jerry Nadler denying antifa is in Portland is kind of like ‘Baghdad Bob’ denying there were American tanks in Baghdad back in the day. I mean, you can just look at the videos posted in recent weeks. People are carrying the flag of antifa and wearing t-shirts and spray painting it on buildings,” Cotton said.

“Obviously that’s not the only people on the streets in Portland, but there’s no question there are professional instigators and agitators on the streets in Portland who are trying to stir up violence,” he added.

I have to say, this is a pretty spot on comparison from Cotton. Anyone who denies what’s happening right now in the country is either ignorant, stupid, deceitful, or all three!