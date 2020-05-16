Nadler calls Amazon letter to Judiciary Committee ‘unacceptable’

A Friday letter from Amazon to participants of Congress checking out the business’s third-party vendor techniques was “unacceptable,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) tweetedSaturday

At concern is an Amazon exec’s testimony at a hearing last July, where he claimed the business does not gain access to details from third-party vendors on its system to make contending products. But the Wall Street Journal reported last month that Amazon workers frequently made use of details from the vendors to establish the business’s private-label items.

“Members from both parties have serious questions about Amazon’s business practices and its honesty with the Committee,”Nadler tweeted “We will not permit stonewalling of our investigation, by Jeff Bezos or anyone.”

Amazon vice head of state of public law Brian Huseman wrote in the letter that the business was “prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available,” to the committee, yet did not stateBezos Huseman included that the business was exploring the cases made in the WSJ short article.

“We disagree strongly with any suggestion that we have attempted to mislead the Committee or not been cooperative with the investigation,” Huseman composed in the letter, which was resolved to Nadler and also participants of the House antitrust subcommittee.

Members of Congress have actually endangered to subpoena Bezos, a concept thatRep David Cicilline (D-RI), chairman of the antitrust subcommittee duplicated in a tweet onFriday

“No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful,”Cicilline tweeted “We have asked Mr. Bezos to testify before the US Congress about Amazon’s troubling business practices and false statements, and we expect him to do so. Whether he does so voluntarily or by subpoena is his choice.”