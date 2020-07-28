Nadler Attacks Barr, Accuses Him Of Using Federal Officers For Trump Campaign Videos

Rep Jerry Nadler assaulted Attorney General Bill Barr, declaring that he had actually utilized federal officers to get video for Trump campaign videos.

Riots In Portland Are A “Myth”

Barr had spoken at the Judiciary Committee hearings earlier today, decrying the current violent riots camouflaged as demonstrations that have actually happened all throughout the nation. Barr at one point knocked the media for identifying them as tranquil, when the specific reverse held true.

Of course, it’s not simply the media. Representative Jerry Nadler has actually likewise been lying to the American individuals about the state of the demonstrations. He identified recorded violence in Portland a “myth,” and continued to spout this incorrect story when he assaulted Barr.

Nadler: “The President Wants Footage For His Campaign Ads”

“You really can’t hide behind legal fictions this time Mr Barr. It’s all out in the open, where the people can see what you’re doing for themselves,” Nadler assaulted Barr, declaring that “the President wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered.”

Nadler, in total lack of knowledge of the reality, argued that “in most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protestors,” including that “the protestors aren’t mobs. They are mothers, and veterans, and mayors.”

They are violent mobs Mr Nadler, however I understand you do not desire the American individuals to understand that.

“Shame On You!”

“In this moment, real leadership would entail de-escalation, collaboration, and looking for ways to peaceably resolve our differences,” Nadler stated. “Instead you use pepper spray and truncheons on American citizens.”

Of course, this cooperation would include defunding the cops, and damaging all statues of white males.

Nadler stated that Barr was “projecting fear and violence nationwide, in pursuit of obvious political objectives,” when the federal government is simply attempting to stop the violence.

“Shame on you Mr Barr. Shame on you,” Nadler concluded.

When Barr attempted to react, Nadler notified him that his time had actually ended.

@RepJerryNadler on federal officers being sent out to Portland to stop the riots: “The president wants footage for his campaign ads and you appear serving it up to him as ordered… The protesters aren’t mobs. They are mothers, and veterans and mayors.” pic.twitter.com/MXDJzG2v9x — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 28, 2020

It appears that when you believe Nadler could not sink any lower, he does!