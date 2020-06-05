Nadal not sure about 2020 US Open; depends on COVID, travel

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“If you (ask) me today, today I will say, ‘No,’” Nadal stated with a shake of his head throughout a video convention name with The Associated Press and different wire companies Thursday.

“In a couple of months? I don’t know. Hopefully, ‘Yes,’” he continued. “But we need to wait probably until we have more clear information about how the virus evolves and how the situation is going to be in New York in a couple of months. Because, of course, New York has been one of the places that have been very strongly hit by the virus. So let’s see.”

Nadal thinks there are two key necessities for the U.S. Open to occur — and for tennis to renew anyplace: assurances about being shielded from the coronavirus and having everybody be capable to fly internationally.

“We can’t come back until the situation is completely safe enough in terms of (health),” he stated, “and fair enough in terms of all the players from every single (country) can travel to the tournaments under safe circumstances to compete.”

Tennis, like most sports activities, has been on maintain since March due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The ATP and WTA excursions are suspended a minimum of till late July. The French Open’s begin was pushed again from May till September. Wimbledon was canceled for the primary time in 75 years.

A call about the U.S. Open is anticipated inside weeks; the event’s predominant draw is scheduled to start in New York on Aug. 31.

The U.S. Tennis Association’s chief govt for professional tennis, Stacey Allaster, told the AP on Saturday that contingency plans embrace offering constitution flights from all over the world for gamers and requiring proof of unfavorable virus assessments earlier than travel.

“I really believe we need to be patient, be responsible,” Nadal stated, “and we need to (be) calm and do the things the right way.”

Nadal, who turned 34 on Wednesday, stated he didn’t contact a racket for greater than two months earlier than not too long ago resuming coaching in a less-intense method than regular and “not testing my body.”

“I am going very slow, step by step, not playing every single day and not practicing much,” he stated.

Usually presently of 12 months, he’s exerting himself on the pink clay of Roland Garros, the place he has received a report 12 of his 19 main championships.

He’s neither optimistic nor pessimistic proper now about whether or not the French Open could be performed later in 2020.

“I miss playing tennis. I miss playing the tournament that I love the most,” Nadal stated. “But at the same time, my mind is not thinking about that. My mind is focused on trying to recover the normal life. The first thing we have to do is recover the normal.”