Nadal: 2020 will be practically ‘lost year’ for tennis – Armenian News

Spanish tennis participant, world quantity two Rafael Nadal sees no actual conditions for a full resumption of the tennis competitions within the 12 months 2020.

“At the second I’m extra involved about Open championship of Australia — 2021, than those who can cross in 2020. I feel that this 12 months for tennis nearly misplaced. I hope that subsequent 12 months I can begin to play at full power.

Yes, it’s tough to cheat on this scenario — all of us lose 12 months profession. At 33-34 years is extra beneficial than 20 forward when you could have a protracted profession. However, I don’t see tennis in a pandemic logistic issues create too many obstacles for the event” — Kozpost.com quoted the sportsman as saying.