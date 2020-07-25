NaCot Mini Fridge for Skin Care, Portable Small Fridge for Room 6 Liter/8 Cans Compact Refrigerator Cooler and Warmer with AC/DC Power for Bedrooms



Price: $109.99 - $68.99

(as of Jul 25,2020 11:33:20 UTC – Details)





【SUPER PORTABLE BUT LARGE CAPACITY】CE, FCC, ETL, RoHS certified desk fridge with 6 Liters Capacity (Inner dimensions: 5.7” x 5.9” x 9.4”) can store 8 * 12 oz. cans easily; Compact and lightweight feature make it easy to take anywhere.

【STORGE SNACKS AND SKIN CARE BEAUTY】You can easily store cans, snacks, even medicines and breast milk. Also the personal makeup fridge keeps skincare products cool to extend their shelf life. But not for ice cream or ice cubes as this Mini Cosmetic Fridge for Skin Care doesn’t come with a freezer.

【AS A COOLER/WARMER】Cooling and heating just with the flip of a switch, please turn to “OFF” for 1-3 mins before switching settings. The small refrigerator of bedroom accessories can cool to about 68°F below ambient temperature and warm up to about 140°F.

【QUIET AND SAFE COOLING DEVICE】The small refrigerator for bedroom built-in a cooling fan for heat dissipation. The fan will emit a little sound but won’t affect the rest of you and your family. 100% freon-free construction makes this personal fridge a smart, safe choice.

【AVAILABLE FOR HOME & TRAVEL】The room accessory is equipped with AC 110V / DC 12V adapters for car outlets and standard home outlets. Ideal for dorms, drivers, cubicles, nurseries, or anywhere drink storage is needed.