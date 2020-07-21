NACON Revolution Pro Controller V2 [Wired] Gamepad PS4/PC Playstation 4 Esports Fighting Customisable – Silver



The innovative convex right analogue stick is at the very core of the REVOLUTION Pro Controller 2 design.Its amplitude and height are enhanced to allow for an incredibly high degree of accuracy. Its larger head is to ensure precise movement even during the most intensive gaming sessions. It has been increased in size to ensure precise movement even when the game is at dramatic climax. The analogue stick is also encircled by a backlight halo LED, which indicates which of the two controller modes the player is using. The dead-band and response curve of the right stick can be also be adjusted using the PC companion app. The smaller left analogue stick, with its concave head, gives the player the grip and confidence they need during competitive gameplay.

Manual configuration of the four shortcut buttons for instant adjustments, customisation of the left stick in addition to the right, plus the ability to set the directional pad with 4 or 8 directions

New improved customisation software UI. Manual configuration of M1/M2/M3/M4 shortcuts on PS4 Pro Control mode.

Customisation software compatibility with Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)/10.12 (Sierra) systems.

Fully customisable left stick and right sticks (dead zone and response curve). Possibility to set the directional pad with 4 or 8 directions