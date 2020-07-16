NACON Controller Esports Revolution Unlimited Pro V3 PS4 Playstation 4 / PC – Wireless/Wired – Nacon-311608

Price: $116.84
(as of Jul 16,2020 22:06:33 UTC – Details)
Unleash your full potential with the wireless or wired esports revolution unlimited pro controller.
Works with a bluetooth receiver offering high performance gameplay with the audio chat feature
Includes a rechargeable li-polymer 1300 mah battery (autonomy 7h)
Jump straight into the action in ps4 mode, or take your play further with fully customisable profiles in advanced mode
1. PS4 mode
2. PS4 advanced mode
3. PC advanced mode***
Wireless and wired connections
Audio & chat support in wireless and wired modes
Dual customisable* sticks with 30/38/46 amplitude
Interchangeable stick heads
Smart led indicators