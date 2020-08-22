Naby Keita nets in Liverpool friendly win over Stuttgart

The Guinean midfielder registered his name on the scoresheet to guarantee the Reds began pre-season on an excellent note

Naby Keita scored as Liverpool tape-recorded a comfy 3-0 win over VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

The Reds began strategies ahead of the 2020-21 season having actually won the Premier League in the previous project, doing so for the very first time given that 1990 and with a collected 99 points, 18 points clear of Manchester City in 2nd location.

Jurgen Klopp picked a strong beginning line-up that consisted of Egypt and Senegal forwards Mohamed Salah andSadio Mane Keita on the other hand began in midfield together with Brazil global Fabinho and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool took the lead in the 15th minute thanks to another Brazilian in Roberto Firmino prior to Keita made it 2-0 5 minutes to the half-time break. The Guinean was changed by James Milner at the start of the 2nd half.

39′ – OBJECTIVE! NABY LAD!! Sublime relocation, excellent work from Firmino and Salah prior to Keita calmly surfaces in design!! [2-0]|#LFCPreSeason — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 22, 2020

The Merseyside attire had another state which came in the 68th minute by means of Rhian Brewster who impressed on loan at Swansea City throughout the 2nd half of the Championship, netting 10 objectives which was just improved by Ghana global and …