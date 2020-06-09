Nabeel Rajab: Bahrain releases leading human rights activist and government critic

Bahrain has launched the distinguished human rights activist Nabeel Rajab, his lawyer Mohamed Al Jishi mentioned on Tuesday.

Mr Rajab was sentenced in 2018 to 5 years in jail for tweeting about Saudi Arabia’s involvement within the conflict in Yemen.

He has been an outspoken critic of the Bahraini government and performed a distinguished position in pro-democracy protests in 2011.

Rajab was launched after a courtroom agreed to cross an alternative choice to the jail time period he obtained, his lawyer added.

More follows…