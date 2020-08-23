Naas review: Chief Little Hawk wins as Heffernan stars | Racing News

Chief Little Hawk overcame Monaasib in a thrilling surface to the inaugural Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes at Naas.

The six-furlong contest used 149,200 euros to the winner and properly drew 19 runners, with Tom Dascombe’s British raider Devious Company sent the 2-1 preferred following his 2nd location in a sales race at York simply 3 days back.

However, he stopped working to take a hand in the surface, with the Aidan O’Brien- trained Chief Little Hawk and Kevin Prendergast’s Monaasib fighting it out in the passing away strides.

Chris Hayes wanted to have actually made a winning proceed Monaasib as he collared leader Measure Of Magic inside the range, however Seamie Heffernan released Chief Little Hawk up the stands side rail, with the Ballydoyle prisoner reacting in design.

He and Monaasib were neck and neck at the line, however Chief Little Hawk (22-1) got approval by a brief head, with the set 2 and a half lengths clear of another quick finisher, Mooniesta, in 3rd.

Devious Company discovered little for pressure and completed ninth.

Heffernan stated: “He was among our Ascot horses and was excellent atNavan The last day at the Curragh, he went out past the line, so I was coming here fancying him today.

“Today was his very first shot at 6 furlongs and he got it truly well. There is an opportunity that he may …