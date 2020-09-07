N Ireland 1 – 5 Norway

Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth scored twice as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in Nations League Group B1 at Windsor Park on Monday night.

Celtic’s Mohamed Elyounoussi fired the visitors ahead after just two minutes, only for Paddy McNair to draw the hosts level only four minutes later with his fourth goal in eight games for his country.

But thereafter it was all Norway as both Haaland (7 and 58) and Sorloth (19 and 47) scored twice to inflict a wretched home debut on Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough, whose side drop to the bottom of the group after two games.

How Norway’s front two destroyed their hosts

Lars Lagerback had called for a reaction from his players after Norway suffered a surprise home defeat to Austria on Friday night and the Swede certainly got one in Belfast as the visitors ran riot.

The visitors made a dream start when Elyounoussi expertly collected skipper Stefan Johansen’s lofted ball over the top on his chest, before firing low past an exposed Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

However, in an exciting opening, the home side were soon level as Conor Washington got free of the Norway back line and despite Rune Jarstein parrying his shot, there was McNair to convert into a gaping goal to bring his team level, albeit briefly.

Straight from the restart,…