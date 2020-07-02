N Forest 1 – 0 Bristol C

Tiago Silva’s terrific free-kick fired Nottingham Forest to victory and extended Bristol City’s wretched winless operate on a night when Ashley Williams saw red.

Sabri Lamouchi’s men strengthened their position in the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots, with three points seeing them move up to fourth on Wednesday evening.

Bristol City did show signs of promise at the City Ground but Lee Johnson’s stuttering side saw their winless streak extend to an eighth match as Silva’s moment of magic and Williams’ ill-discipline helped Forest to a 1-0 triumph.

While Forest go to Saturday’s clash with bitter rivals Derby buoyed by this latest win, defeat means the play-offs are surely out of take the Robins.

Image:

Tiago Silva netted the winner after 62 minutes for Nottingham Forest



Johnson’s men did not capitalise on a bright start by the Trent and saw goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa forced off in an injury-interrupted first half, with replacement Daniel Bentley doing superbly to deny Matty Cash.

But the City substitute could do little to prevent Silva’s superb free-kick from the edge of the box, with hopes of a comeback harmed when experienced defender Williams was sent off for putting his forearm in to Yuri Ribeiro’s face.

The Robins had began with confidence that belied their poor recent form, with Benik Afobe proving a few from the outset as he sent a low shot at Brice Samba’s goal before powering a header wide.

Forest were pinned right back and only making half-hearted attempts to attack, with Maenpaa racing off his line to force Lewis Grabban wide when the striker was set free.

That moment came to just saw the City goalkeeper hurt his ankle, resulting in treatment through the entire drinks break and Bentley replacing him in the 28th minute.

The visiting stopper had very little time to settle before superbly stopping a Cash strike, with Ryan Yates heading over from the resulting corner.

Tobias Figueiredo went even closer when meeting another set-piece with a header that whistled just over, with Sammy Ameobi’s strike going similarly close towards the conclusion of a disjointed first half.

Joe Lolley did not get back for the 2nd period after appearing to get an injury – a blow that could have now been compounded by City had Figueiredo perhaps not done well to thwart Nahki Wells at the rear post.

Forest did well to avoid that opportunity and begun to threaten at the other end, with Grabban’s tantalising low cross begging to be finished at the far post.

The hosts continued to push and made the breakthrough from the free-kick in the 62nd minute. Silva stepped around the ball on the edge of the D and bent a lovely strike into the top left-hand corner.

It was a gut punch that City failed to react to, with matters getting worse in the 78th minute when Williams lost his cool and received a red card for lashing out at Ribeiro.

The Portuguese received treatment and could continue, soon producing a smart clearance at the far post to show a Jamie Paterson cross behind.

City continued to push but Lamouchi’s well-drilled team held out, with Afobe heading off target late on.

What the managers said…

Nottingham Forest’s Sabri Lamouchi: “Massive result. It’s a fantastic victory, a significant victory. I was happy for the boys needless to say for the victory, but especially for the clean sheet.

“Honestly, it’s impossible not to consider that [automatic promotion] especially when you’re looking the way we play physically, where we have been, what we have been doing. We are having an incredible season. We have now an additional point compared to last year therefore it is really important to help keep going, stay focused and game by game.”

Bristol City’s Lee Johnson: “I’m very, very pleased with the players today and it’s really soul-destroying that we’ve emerge without any points because I don’t we deserved that. I can only apologise for the 10-game form, but we’re referring to today.

“Results have not improved, however the performances have and I still believe that if we play that way for the last six games, I believe we can get yourself a lot of highlights of them. I’m for the fans and everybody because I can assure you it is not for the

want of trying. Myself and the players are doing absolutely every thing we can and for whatever reason we’re just not getting that rub of the green right now.”