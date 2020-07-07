N Forest 0 – 1 Fulham

Fulham again underlined their automatic promotion credentials as they came ultimately back to London with an invaluable three points after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0.

A stunning first-half strike from Harry Arter sealed victory at the City Ground (45+4), although replays suggested the ball accidentally brushed at night midfielder’s arm as that he won the ball at the feet of Forest captain Ben Watson.

The Cottagers’ third win in succession moves them above west London rivals Brentford into third in the Championship dining table, while Sabri Lamouchi’s men will likely need to settle for a play-off place, trailing second-placed West Brom by nine points.

How Arter’s stunner helped Fulham stay in top-two race

With a lot of the action taking place in the center of the park, the first half passed largely without incident on the banks of the River Trent.

Lewis Grabban – now just three goals off the top of the division’s scoring charts – took advantage of Tim Ream’s risky chested interception but shot straight at Marek Rodak, while Bobby Decordova-Reid hit a dipping effort narrowly over at one other end with half-an-hour gone.

Image:

Harry Arter celebrates after scoring the winner for Fulham



But close to the stroke of half-time, Arter drew first blood in sensational style. He clawed right back a loose ball at the feet of Watson, surely got to his feet, swivelled and bent a fantastic effort in to the top-right corner.

Lamouchi shuffled his pack soon after the break and it was the introduction of Alfa Semedo that spurred the hosts onto force an equaliser in a similar way to how they had been pinned back the East Midlands derby with Derby at the weekend.

But after an improvised header from Nuno Da Costa was saved by Rodak and Grabban saw a shot boldly blocked by Anthony Knockaert in stoppage-time, the final whistle blew, extending Fulham’s unbeaten run once they have scored first to 22 games.

What’s next?

Fulham face Cardiff at Craven Cottage on Friday – in a game go on Sky Sports Football from 8.15pm – while Nottingham Forest travel to Deepdale to take on Preston the following trip to 3pm.