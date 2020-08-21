N.C. State switches to virtual classes amid covid clusters, adding to the scramble of students moving

At the nearby University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, which had already announced an abrupt shift to virtual learning earlier this week, the chancellor announced that undergraduate classes would be canceled Monday and Tuesday to allow students time to move off campus as the number of cases continued to rise.

At UNC-Chapel Hill from February to July 20, 113 students had tested positive. Last week, after students returned to campus, 130 more students tested positive.

On Thursday, the school said that 91 new cases had been reported among students Wednesday, and the total number of positive tests since February was 478.

“It’s been a lot happening in the last couple of days,” said Henry Swift, who had moved into a dorm as a freshman earlier this month and has spent the past few days trying to juggle classes and the prospect of moving back to his parents’ home near Asheville, N.C. “A lot of announcements, a lot of updates,” about new clusters of cases and the dwindling availability of quarantine space. “It’s definitely a concern.”

School leaders announced Thursday night that they were extending the deadline for students to drop classes through the end of the month, given the turmoil on campus.