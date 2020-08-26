N.B.A. Postpones Playoff Games After Milwaukee Bucks Boycott

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The N.B.A. postponed multiple playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their matchup with the Orlando Magic in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin.

The postponement affects first-round games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, and between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Houston Rockets. The games, including that of the Bucks and Magic, will be rescheduled.

The announcement came after the Magic were seen walking out of the arena and boarding their bus during what should have been Game 5 of their first-round series against the Bucks.

The boycott was an extraordinary escalation of how players have demonstrated for social causes this season, with numerous athletes speaking out against systemic racism and police brutality.