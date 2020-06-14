Mystery surrounds death of football star, 27, as it’s revealed he DIDN’T have a heart attack

Mystery surrounds the death of a young footballer found floating in his parent’s pool, after an autopsy revealed he didn’t suffer a heart attack as was initially suspected.

Canberra Raiders player Mitch Cronin, 27, was found face down in the water at his parent’s Brisbane home in April after completing a weights training session.

Doctors initially believed he had suffered a heart attack, but a post-mortem found no evidence of a cardiac condition meaning Cronin’s cause of death is ‘inconclusive’.

The Queensland coroner also found bite marks on the NRL hopeful’s lips.

Mystery surrounds the death of budding NRL player Mitch Cronin (pictured) after he was found dead in his parent’s pool before a heart attack was ruled out as his cause of death

According to The Courier Mail, the coroner has suggested Cronin may possibly have suffered a seizure while swimming in the pool.

The budding footballer had played for the Brisbane Broncos and Canberra Raiders at the Auckland Nine, but had failed to gain a permanent start in first grade.

Cronin was captaining Wynnum-Manly Seagulls while working towards an NRL start before his tragic death.

Former Wynnum coach Jon Buchanan, who coached Cronin from 2016 to 2019, said the young star’s family were still reeling from their loss.

‘I just spoke to his dad one other week. Mitch was honestly one of the nicest young men I have met and I’m not just saying that because of this tragedy,’ he said.

‘It (Cronin’s death) was absolutely nothing to do with his heart, he didn’t have a heart condition.

‘We’re none the wiser, which makes it hard for all of us, specially the family.’

With a full-time footy career up in the air, Cronin was on the right track to become a firefighter before his death right before his 28th birthday on Anzac Day.

The coroner said he did not find evidence of a heart condition while completing a post-mortem Cronin (pictured right) and rued his death as ‘inconclusive’

The coroner suggested Cronin (left with Raiders star Jordan Rapana) may possibly have suffered a seizure while in the pool after finding bite marks on his lips

At the full time, Cronin’s manager Paul Hogan said his death was a ‘tragic loss of life’ that had left the community ‘shattered’.

‘He really was a lovely child. Everyone in the Queensland Cup held him such high regard,’ Mr Hogan said.

‘This has left Wynnum club, their players and myself totally shocked.

‘He was a highly skilled young man and my thoughts are together with his family.’

Cronin played more than 100 games for the Seagulls and light emitting diode them to the grand final last season.

He stopped by the club on the Thursday before his death to pick up some weights so he could workout in the home, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Wynnum-Manly Seagulls said: ‘We are devastated by the passing of our captain Mitch Cronin and we distribute love to Chris, Andrea, Ben, Amy and the Cronin family.’

‘Mitch was an exceptional child who was loved and respected by his teammates, his coaching staff, our supporters and the wider rugby league community.

Former Wynnum coach Jon Buchanan coached Cronin (pictured) from 2016 to 2019 and said the young star’s family were still reeling from their loss

Cronin was club captain for the Wynnum-Manly Seagulls and played for the Raiders and Broncos in the Auckland Nines

‘From as soon as he attained Wynnum he embodied the values of the Seagulls through his positive attitude, strong work ethic, and deep care for his teammates and his club.’

The Seagulls said Cronin was a ‘fantastic leader’ who was simply ‘genuine, caring and selfless with his actions’.

‘Mitch was a quiet achiever with a humble nature, who didn’t need to say too much to be held with enormous respect by his peers,’ the club statement said.

‘He was fearless on the field, yet kind and modest off it – Mitch is forever within our hearts.’

Canberra Raiders star Jordan Rapana said he was struggling to come to terms with Cronin’s death in a tribute posted to Instagram.

‘I still do not want to believe it,’ he wrote. ‘You got me through some of the toughest times of my life.

‘Love you my brother, fly high you absolute legend. Love you forever brother.’