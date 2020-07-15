Mystery surrounding BMW with a ‘COVID-19’ number plate is FINALLY solved

The mystery behind a BMW with COVID-19 number plates which sat abandoned at a major airport for five months has been solved.

The grey 5 Series sedan was first spotted at Adelaide Airport in February, before the coronavirus outbreak was declared a global pandemic.

But after the unusual plates made headlines around the world this week airport staff were contacted by the car’s owner, who confirmed they were interstate.

The grey sedan was spotted by Adelaide Airport worker Steven Spry, who believed the car had been parked there since ‘February or even earlier’.

Mr Spy said airport staff had noticed the car some months earlier, but it wasn’t until the cover blew off in April when they saw the number plates.

They had speculated it belonged to a long-haul pilot who has gone overseas and couldn’t get back.

Meanwhile new footage has emerged of the car travelling along Burbridge Road and West beach on March 24.

Driver Dan Parfitt captured the video to post on social media after noticing the unusual number plates.

‘It obviously stood out straight away … I took a Snapchat video of it and never thought of it again,’ Mr Parfitt told ABC News.

‘It was pretty early in the proceedings before it really kicked off here.’

The name COVID-19 wasn’t being used until February 11, having been referred to as novel coronavirus before the pandemic was declared.

Personalised number plates can take up to ten days to arrive in South Australia.

Motoring authorities have also approved registration for a Toyota Corona with the number plate ‘virus’, and a Holden ute with the number plate ‘Wuhan’.