Mystery of ‘magnificent palace’ found in Jerusalem

Most Popular
Armenia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, brining total to 44,461 – Armenian News
The variety of the validated coronavirus cases in Armenia increased by 190 since Friday early morning, bringing the nation total to 44,461. The...
Angels Place David Fletcher On 10-Day Injured List
The Angels revealed that they have actually put energy gamer David Fletcher on the 10-day injured list, retroactive toAug 31, with a left...
Physicists Made Boats Sail Upside-Down on an Ocean of Levitating Liquid
It's like something out of Stranger Things, however with less Demogorgons and less of the ominous darkness: physicists have actually turned truth on...
Early voting: Here’s what to know as mail-in ballots go out
Other states are set to follow throughout the month as election authorities brace for historical levels of ballot by mail as the coronavirus...
Samvel Petrosyan to run for Georgian parliament as Alliance of Patriots candidate – Panorama
Samvel Petrosyan, a former Armenian MP of the Georgian parliament, who is currently a member of the Akhalkalaki Sakrebulo, will run for a seat...
Joe Burrow’s former LSU teammate can’t wait to sack him
Joe Burrow is expected to have a target on his back entering the 2020 season, and one of the players looking to take...
Fast-food chain Yum China to raise over $2bn in Hong Kong listing
Yum China is set to price its secondary offering in Hong Kong at a slight discount to its US share price, putting the fast...