Mystery of ‘magnificent palace’ found in Jerusalem – Panorama

Israeli archaeologists have actually found what they state is proof of a “magnificent” palace from the age of a Biblical Jewish kingdom in Jerusalem, BBC reported.

Elaborately sculpted stone structures and other antiques connected with such a structure were found about 3km (2 miles) south of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The archaeologists state some of the artefacts had actually been nicely buried, although they do not understand why, according to the source

The palace is believed to have actually been constructed around the 8th or 7th Century BC.



Among the remains discovered in what is now the East Talpiot area, likewise referred to as Armon Hanatziv, were 3 elaborate stone capitals – carvings which decorate the top of columns – in addition to products from extravagant window frames.

“The column capitals, identified with royal construction of the First Temple period [10th-6th Century BC], are the most beautiful and impressive that have been uncovered to date,” stated a declaration from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

The IAA revealed “great surprise” that 2 of the 3 capitals were found “neatly buried, one on top of the other”.

“At this point it is still difficult to say who hid the capitals in the way they were discovered, and why he did so,” stated Prof Yaakov Billig, director of the excavation, “however there is no doubt that this is one of the …