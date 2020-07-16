Mystery Galaxy Fit wearable gets Bluetooth certification

A new smart wearable by Samsung just got its Bluetooth SIG certification. The device, which goes by the model name SM-R220, supports Bluetooth 5.1.

It’s unclear which smart wearable this is. Going by its SM-R220 model number, it could be an affordable new Galaxy Fit device. The expensive Galaxy Fit carries the model number SM-R370, while the affordable Galaxy Fit e is SM-R375.

Samsung is due for a new attainable smart fitness band – the Galaxy Fit e was announced more than a year ago. It costs €40, has a 0.74-inch OLED display, heart rate tracker, 5ATM water proofing and 6-7 days of battery life. It also comes in an assortment of bands – white, black and yellow.

