Mystery as man dies in a house fire – as cops probe whether the blaze was lit on purpose 

A man has actually passed away after a destructive house fire, which authorities think might have been intentionallylit

Emergency services reacted to a report of a break-in and fire at a house in Bomaderry, north of Nowra at about 10.40 pm onFriday

Police were consulted with a facing scene, with a man still stuck inside the burning house, with the fire ruining the residential or commercial property and a close-by automobile.

Firefighters pulled the unresponsive 49- year- old man out of the house and regardless of numerous CPR efforts by paramedics, he passed away at the scene.

Emergency services reacted to a report of a break-in and fire at a house in Bomaderry, north of Nowra at about 10.40 pm on Friday (stock image)

A 2nd man was able to leave the house and was unscathed.

Officers have actually developed a criminal offense scene which will be taken a look at by professional forensic authorities.

Police stated they are treating his death as suspicious and have actually called in murder investigators.