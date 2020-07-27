Mysterious white next-gen Xbox controller appears online

A white Xbox Series X controller appears to have actually drippedonline An picture of the white controller appeared on Reddit over the weekend, prior to the poster erased their account and the image. Identified just as “Wolfy_Wizzardo,” the Reddit user declared to have actually snapped the picture at a celebration in Washington state hosted by the kid of a Microsoft staff member. Before the account removal, the Reddit account had actually been commenting and publishing about subjects in Seattle, Washington for months.

The controller itself consists of the brand-new D-pad on the Xbox Series X controller, along with the brand-new share button that Microsoft is delivering on next-gen controllers. We talked to the Reddit user prior to their account was erased, and they declared the associated console was likewise white and “looked more squarish and the Xbox button looked bigger on it.”

They likewise declare to have actually played video games on the console, which the user interface still appeared like the Xbox One UI. Microsoft is sticking mostly to the exact same Xbox control panel that ships on the Xbox One, with some small tweaks to allow brand-new functions like Quick Resume.

Some are hypothesizing that this white Xbox controller might show the presence of a 2nd next-genXbox Microsoft is reported to be introducing its 2nd, more affordable next-gen Xbox (codenamed Lockhart) inAugust It’s unclear if the white controller and console are real or not, however if they do exist and come from a Microsoft staff member then it might just be a scandal sheet Xbox Series X. Microsoft produced a white Xbox One solely for workers who dealt with the console when it delivered in 2013.

We have actually connected to Microsoft to talk about the mysterious white Xbox controller, and we’ll upgrade you appropriately.