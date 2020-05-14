Mysterious Vivo Phone Surfaces on Geekbench With Snapdragon 720G SoC

Vivo appears to be getting ready a competitor towards Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 9 Pro with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC that is powering the Redmi telephone. While the Chinese firm hasn’t revealed any particulars via an official channel, a mysterious Vivo telephone with a mannequin quantity TD2003F_EX has surfaced on benchmark website Geekbench to recommend its existence. The smartphone has appeared on the positioning with some key specs. Also, it appears to be within the testing course of on the present stage.

As per the listing on the Geekbench website that was initially reported by 91Mobiles, the Vivo telephone with the mannequin quantity TD2003F_EX runs Android 10 and has 8GB of RAM. The on-line itemizing additionally reveals that the telephone has a motherboard carrying codename “atoll” that’s up to now related to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Other particulars concerning the chipset consists of an octa-core CPU with a clock pace of 1.8GHz.

The telephone is listed with Android 10, although it’s prone to have Funtouch OS on prime. Also, the telephone acquired a single-core rating of two,637 and a multi-core rating of 6,493. The itemizing additionally carries May 13 because the add date. This means that the brand new Vivo mannequin could possibly be at a testing stage at this second.

Vivo telephone outcomes have been uploaded on the Geekbench website on May 13

Photo Credit: Geekbench

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for readability on the brand new mannequin and can replace this house as and when the corporate responds.

Competitor of Redmi Note 9 Pro?

Considering the specs featured on the benchmark itemizing, the brand new Vivo telephone might turn into a competitor to the Redmi Note 9 Pro that was launched in India in March with the Snapdragon 720G SoC and as much as 6GB of RAM. The telephone additionally has 128GB of onboard storage and comes with a quad rear digital camera setup. Furthermore, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has a hole-punch show with a 20:9 facet ratio.

All the important thing options of the Redmi Note 9 Pro makes it a powerful contender within the Rs. 17,000 value bracket in India.

We must search for extra particulars concerning the new Vivo telephone to know the place it stands out there. Also, pricing performs an necessary function within the smartphone world, and the Chinese firm is but to go aggressive when it comes to pricing whereas launching its new fashions particularly in India.

