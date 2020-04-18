Mysterious Redmi Phone Surfaces on TENAA, Could Be a Redmi 9 Variant

A mysterious Redmi telephone carrying the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC has surfaced on China’s TENAA certification website with some key specs. The telephone seems to have 4G connectivity and 6.53-inch show. Additionally, some {hardware} particulars of a new entry-level Redmi telephone have been posted on Weibo. It is more likely to be the identical mannequin that has been noticed on the TENAA website. Some earlier stories had urged that the Redmi telephone with the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC would launch because the Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, the recent revelations recommend variations between the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the unannounced mannequin.

The TENAA website shows that the Redmi telephone with the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC will include 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) show and pack 4,920mAh battery. This itemizing additionally means that the telephone will characteristic 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM choices, and 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB onboard storage variations.

The photos obtainable on the TENAA website present that the design of the Redmi telephone is much like what we noticed on the Redmi Note 9 Pro. However, there are some variations. For occasion, the LED flash on the again is positioned subsequent to the digicam setup, as an alternative of beneath the digicam sensors. The selfie digicam placement can be on the top-left aspect on the brand new telephone. This is not like the Redmi Note 9 Pro that has the selfie digicam gap on the centre.

The itemizing additionally reveals that the telephone may have measure 162.3×77.2×8.9mm. Further, the itemizing contains dual-SIM help and Android working system in addition to Bluetooth and GPS help.

Although Xiaomi hasn’t hinted at a new Redmi telephone, the itemizing on the TENAA website does present that it acquired the certification from the regulator on March 25.

In addition to the TENAA itemizing, a tipster on Weibo has claimed some specs of a new entry-level Redmi telephone that appears to be the identical handset that is been noticed with the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC. The tipster has talked about that the telephone will include a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) show and octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It can be mentioned to incorporate a 48-megapixel rear digicam, 13-megapixel selfie digicam, and 5,000mAh battery together with a 22.5W quick charging. Furthermore, the unannounced Redmi telephone is reported to have 8.9mm of thickness and 198 grams of weight.

The mannequin quantity M2003J15SC was previously associated with the Redmi Note 9 Pro by some tipsters and on-line sources. However, the listed specs of the mysterious handset are totally different from what we’ve on the Redmi telephone that was launched in India final month.

If we go by the hearsay mill, the Redmi telephone with the mannequin quantity M2003J15SC might be a a part of the Redmi 9 sequence. A earlier report urged a few of the key specs of a Redmi 9 mannequin that matches what we’ve acquired from China now.

That being mentioned, it’s secure to think about the most recent revelations with a pinch of salt till Xiaomi formally makes an announcement.

