Mysterious Post-COVID Syndrome Affecting Kids Appears to Be Even Worse Than We Thought

After contracting and beating a coronavirus infection, a body needs time to rest, to recover its health and strength. Sadly, for some children, that isn’t what happens next.

A mysterious, new disease called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C, and also known as paediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or PIMS) has affected hundreds of children around the world since it was first discovered earlier this year.

The condition, thought to be somehow linked to COVID-19, can emerge in kids even after very mild coronavirus infections. But a light case of coronavirus is no guarantee that a subsequent case of MIS-C won’t be very serious, and sometimes even fatal.

“Children did not need to exhibit the classic upper respiratory symptoms of COVID-19 to develop MIS-C, which is frightening,” says neonatologist Alvaro Moreira from the University of Texas Health Science Centre at San Antonio.

“Children might have no symptoms, no one knew they had the disease, and a few weeks later, they may develop this exaggerated inflammation in the body.”

In a comprehensive new review of medical research into MIS-C, all of it from this year, Moreira and his team uncovered almost 40 observational studies involving 662 child patients in total who developed the syndrome.

MIS-C is marked by severe inflammation…