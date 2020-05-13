Mysterious Note at Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Site, ‘I Should Have Stopped Them’

An unusual note was left at the specific place where Ahmaud Arbery was fired to fatality– as well as it appears to indicate there’s a witness to his slaying that hasn’t step forward yet.

This card was positioned at the makeshift memorial for Ahmaud on the very same road he was eliminated inFebruary Local information terminal, News4JAX, recorded the image of the card, as well as what it claims is extremely haunting.

The note checks out, “Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them. I am so sorry.” No name is authorized at all-time low, as well as nothing else info or context is given. It’s likewise uncertain when the card was left there.



While the definition is rather unclear, one of the most apparent feasible takeaway from this is that there may’ve been an individual observing the murder first-hand– possibly from a surrounding residence close by– yet just enjoyed from afar as opposed to actioning in to aid.

It can suggest any kind of variety of points, though … yet it absolutely shows up someone is really feeling remorse after the truth concerning something that can’ve been done to possibly conserve Ahmaud’s life.



