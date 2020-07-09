Mysterious new Samsung wearable revealed in FCC filings

A mysterious new Samsung wearable device has been revealed in FCC filings made public today. You can see a diagram of what the wearable is expected to appear to be at the top of this post, extracted from the filings.

The diagram appears to show that the device could have some kind of heartbeat sensor, indicating it might be a fitness-focused wearable. Samsung’s newest fitness wearable was the the Galaxy Fit, that was released a year ago, so perhaps this new device is just a refresh of the.

A product appearing in FCC filings doesn’t guarantee that it’ll be released imminently or that it will even come out at all. But its appearance comes suspiciously close to Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is set for August 5th.

At that event, Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Note 20 type of phones (though we curently have a good idea of what they are able to look like, as a result of a video leak of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and marketing pictures of that phone on Samsung’s own website) and a successor to the Galaxy Fold. There have also been recent leaks for a Galaxy Watch 3, so perhaps that and also this mysterious new wearable is likely to make an appearance at the function, too.

Samsung declined to touch upon the new wearable device.