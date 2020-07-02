Mysterious new Oppo phone appears on TENAA, could be the Reno 10x zoom successor

Oppo’s Reno series now has 17 members but it only started last April with the Reno and Reno 10x zoom. The latter was certainly one of the first phones to bear a periscope camera module also it seems we’ll see its successor in the forseeable future. Two devices bearing the PDYM20 and the PDYT20 model numbers were spotted on China’s TENAA agency and based on speculations, they’re two versions of the upcoming Reno 10x Mark 2.









Oppo PDMY20

The specs from both listings reveal a 6.5-inch display, dual-mode 5G connectivity, a 3,945mAh battery and Android 10.

The phones’ dimensions are 162.2 x 75.0 x 7.9mm which is a similar footprint as the Reno 10x zoom, though slightly narrower and slimmer. That’s all we’ve for now.









Oppo PDYT20

According to rumors the Reno 10x Mark 2 should come with the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset and an updated periscope camera with 5x optical and up to 100x digital zoom.

Other rumors point to a new OIS system, 90Hz rAMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a launch along with the Reno 4 series. Details for the Reno 10x zoom’s successor are scarce for the present time so its best to await more info before we jump to conclusions.

Via