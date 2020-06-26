Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky

Mysterious lights were filmed in the sky above Houston on Wednesday night, flashing repeatedly in a strange formation before disappearing.

The video was posted by Kristan Mire who said she was ‘startled’ when she first spotted the lights and uploaded it to Facebook searching for an explanation.

In Mire’s video, the lights are noticed flickering in the sky, spaced out in a triangle formation. As Mire watched, she said the lights disappeared.

‘Can anyone show me what this is?’ she wrote. ‘I walked outside my backyard and seen these lights. They literally just disappeared in front of my eyes!’

The Houston police department was contacted about reports of the lights but a representative was not available.

Some explanations offered for the mysterious lights included drones, fire lanterns, airplanes or military missiles.

Mire said that she lives near a nearby airport but dismissed all of the theories saying that the lights failed to move like drones or fire lanterns.

‘The huge red ones stayed stationary because the little lights which failed to get found on camera zig zagged around after which would attach themselves to the bigger light and then that light would disappear,’ she claimed.

‘One by one, each huge red light collected the tiny lights after which the huge red light would disappear.’

‘I’ve seen Chinese lanterns in the sky and they continue moving with the wind until you can’t see them anymore,’ she added.

‘Besides, these lights were far too bright and way too big and high in the sky.’

It came after a similar formation of lights was seen in a video in Miami Tuesday night that is now considered to be fake.

The video was posted by lawyer Rogan O’Handley but social media users were quick to point out that the video appeared edited.

Another video was posted from Miami Tuesday which is now believed to be fake