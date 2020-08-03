Mysterious Cause of Hundreds of Elephant Deaths in Botswana Finally Comes Into Focus

Hundreds of elephants that passed away inexplicably in Botswana’s well known Okavango Delta most likely caught natural contaminants, the wildlife department stated Friday.

The landlocked southern African nation has the world’s biggest elephant population, approximated to be around 130,000 Around 300 of them have actually been discovered passing away because March.

Authorities have actually up until now eliminated anthrax, along with poaching, as the tusks were discovered undamaged.

Preliminary tests performed in different nations far have actually not been totally definitive and more are being performed, Wildlife and Parks Department employer Cyril Taolo informed AFP in a phone interview.

“But based on some of the preliminary results that we have received, we are looking at naturally-occurring toxins as the potential cause,” he stated.

“To date we have not established the conclusion as to what is the cause of the mortality”

He discussed that some germs can naturally produce toxin, especially in stagnant water.

Government has actually up until now developed that 281 elephants passed away, although independent conservationists state more than 350.

The deaths were very first flagged by a wildlife preservation charity, Elephants Without Borders (EWB), whose personal report describing the 356 dead elephants was dripped to the media early in July.

EWB believed elephants …