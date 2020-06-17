Mysterious balloon-like ‘UFO’ object spotted over Japan

JAPAN MAY DRAW UP STRATEGIES FOR POSSIBLE UFO ACTIVITIES, REPORT SAYS

However, the particular Japanese Meteorological Agency’s business office in Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture informed Kyodo News that it was not really flown from the agency. Neither local government neither local self- defense causes knew the actual object had been, it additional.

The flying object created a lot of buzz upon Twitter. Reuters reports that will speculation went from UFOs to be able to North Korean propaganda.

CLICK IN THIS ARTICLE TO GET THE MONK NEWS APP

However, pork radio owner @ai6yrham explained the object as a high-altitude as well as the. “Somebody’s high altitude balloon and payload causing even more #UFO information (this 1 doesn’t have a new transponder, unfortunately),” @ai6yrham tweeted.

Last 30 days, a Japanese media report said that the particular country’s Defense Agency may draw up strategies for any prospective encounters along with UFOs. The report arrived after the Pentagon officially introduced videos associated with “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia written for this article. Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers