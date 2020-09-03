Myocarditis: Doctor says one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted Covid-19 show signs of heart inflammation

Wayne Sebastianelli, Penn State’s director of athletic medication, exposed that 30 to 35 percent of the heart MRI scans carried out on Big Ten athletes who had contracted Covid -19 appeared to show myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. The statement came throughout the State College Area Board of School Directors conference.

“When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles are inflamed…and we really just don’t know what to do with it right now It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.” Sebastianelli stated.

On how myocarditis might possibly impact a professional athlete in the long term, Sebastianelli stated they do not yet learn about whether this would impact the status of athletes– making them go from elite to average.

“What we have seen is when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans — symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections — is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscle that just is alarming,” he stated.

The Big Ten conference has actually currently revealed that it would be holding off all fall sports. “As time advanced and after hours of conversation with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it ended up being generously clear that there was excessive unpredictability relating to prospective medical threats to permit our …

Read The Full Article