Myles Garrett says NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

Speaking about social justice with Cleveland.com , Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said in a video chat that Kaepernick deserves an apology from the NFL.

“I feel like they should have a bigger voice,” Garrett responded when asked if the NFL has to do more. “They have so much access to resources. They should be able to speak up. I believe Kap deserves an apology.”

Kaepernick started to kneel through the national anthem while it had been played before games in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality, and that he last played in the league in 2016 after he opted out of his experience of the San Francisco 49ers.

Kaepernick accused the NFL and teams in the league of preventing him from playing, believing he was blacklisted by the league. He settled his collusion grievance case from the NFL this past year but has still maybe not signed with a team.