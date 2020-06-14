Myles Garrett Helping Man Who Was Shot In Eye At Cleveland Protests, ‘It’s Wild!’

Exclusive

Browns superstar Myles Garrett just came through big time for a man who was simply permanently injured during the Black Lives Matter protests in Cleveland … personally reaching out and helping raise money for his recovery.

24-year-old John Sanders was capturing of the protests in Downtown CLE on May 30 … when he was shot in the eye with a beanbag.

Sanders lost his left eye and suffered other facial injuries because of this … and a GoFundMe has been create to help him with hospital bills along with other expenses.

Word got to Myles, who asked his 210k Twitter followers to help out by donating to Sanders’ campaign.

Not only did Garrett spread the phrase … he personally hit up Sanders to lift his spirits and share some encouragement.

“He was just texting me about how badly he felt about what happened and how he wanted to make a difference in any way he could,” Sanders tells TMZ Sports.

John Sanders was peacefully protesting in Cleveland when he got shot in the eye with a lead pellet filled beanbag. After a couple surgeries, they had to get rid of his eye. If it is possible to donate, here’s his go fund me (directly from him). https://t.co/wF7RuXzmuM — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) June 9, 2020

Sanders tells us the GoFundMe donations DOUBLED in the times following Garrett’s tweet … with an increase of than $17,300 raised so far.

“It’s wild,” Sanders tells us. “I mean, the whole thing — from being such an extreme living exemplory case of police brutality and not enough training to really having somebody in the NFL that isn’t only most likely the best player at their position, but in addition someone I’ve held in high regards actually get in touch with me — is really overwhelming.

“To help me? Never happens to me. I’m overly thankful.”