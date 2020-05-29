Myka Stauffer Now Claims ‘Multiple Scary Things Happened… Towards Our Other Children’ Which Necessitated Adoption Move

The social media firestorm surrounding fashionable vlogger Myka Stauffer isn’t going away any time quickly…

As we’ve been reporting, the YouTuber and her husband James controversially positioned their adopted Chinese son Huxley within the care of one other household — a choice met with skepticism from many on-line who puzzled whether or not they had used the boy for video content material up till his conduct grew to become inconvenient for his or her life-style.

The Stauffers have already clapped again at a few of these assertions by way of their attorneys, however now Myka is seemingly taking issues into her personal arms down within the feedback part. (We know, we all know…)

Just days after first posting the notorious viral YouTube clip explaining their resolution to surrender on Huxley, the video’s view depend is nearing 2.5 million, and hundreds have taken to the remark part to supply their opinions. According to Us Weekly, Myka herself has reacted to a couple feedback — and is saying some fascinating issues.

Revealing extra about her household’s resolution to “rehome” Hux, the embattled mother reportedly responded to 1 fan with an fascinating (and obscure) anecdote about “scary things” occurring “towards our other children” and someway involving Huxley:

“We would never just give up a child with special needs, this is a personal matter to Hux. It had nothing to do with he just had Autism. Multiple scary things happened inside the home towards our other children, and if these events happened with one of my biological kids, after all the help and after the behaviors we witnessed sadly we would have no other choice then to seek help and get their needs met.”

Hmmm… sounds obscure, and likewise very regarding?! So many questions…

First adopted by the household from China again in 2017, Huxley was identified with autism spectrum dysfunction degree Three as a toddler; he’d beforehand additionally battled a mind cyst and a mind tumor, so issues have by no means been simple for the poor cute little man.

Even understanding all that, Myka nonetheless tried to make use of the remark part to elucidate her resolution to re-home the boy, even going as far as to say it’s what he needed:

“Huxley wanted this decision 100%. We saw that in family time with other people, he constantly chose them and signed with and showed tons of emotion to show us and let us know he wanted this. Huxley never had a say in his adoption, and he needed more help and also wanted this and we know that 100%.”

Uhh, so your 3-year-old son secretly needed to stay with one other household, and that’s how he advised you?! We thought 3-year-olds had been simply kinda pleasant with whomever after they needed to play… huh. What do we all know?!

Seriously, although, what do U make of those weird feedback, Perezcious readers?! Is there some fact to them — might “multiple scary things” have occurred to necessitate the transfer?? Or are the Stauffers simply attempting to shift blame and switch off the warmth??

