Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son

A pair who documented on a preferred YouTube channel their life with an autistic toddler adopted from China are dealing with a backlash after they revealed he had been positioned with one other household.

Myka Stauffer and her husband James, primarily based in Ohio, produced movies about Huxley’s adoption and his challenges.

Since 2017 the couple obtained sponsorship offers and video income.

While some understood the choice, critics accused the pair of exploiting Huxley to construct their YouTube profession.

The information that Huxley is living permanently with another family was revealed on Tuesday after followers seen he had not been seen in a video for a while.

The couple mentioned unspecified behavioural points from Huxley had made life too tough for the household, which incorporates 4 different youngsters.

Content on the couple’s YouTube account The Stauffer Life has now been deleted.

“Extremely depressed reading about the influencer who raised funds to adopt a son, made this her ‘brand,’ discovered he has special needs, secretly rehomed him, ” wrote journalist Sophie Ross on Twitter.

Adopted youngsters “aren’t a dog you adopted from the pound that you get to return in 14 days if they aren’t a good fit… gross”, commented one other Twitter consumer, considered one of 1000’s to put up adverse response.

Popular movies

The couple started sharing movies about their household life in 2014 and Mrs Stauffer’s personal YouTube channel Myka Stauffer grew to greater than 700,000 subscribers this 12 months.

In July 2016 they introduced plans to undertake a toddler from China, and that they have been contemplating adopting a second from “Uganda or Ethiopia”.

The adoption agency told them Huxley had “brain damage”, Mrs Stauffer wrote in {a magazine} article. After hesitating, the couple determined to proceed when “God softened our hearts”, she wrote.

They mentioned income from sponsored movies would pay for the adoption. They additionally requested followers to donate $5 in direction of supporting their son’s wants, promising to write down donors’ names in a child ebook.

One video of the household going to China to satisfy two-year-old Huxley was extraordinarily common and clocked up greater than 5.5 million views on YouTube.

Tapping into the favored development of household life movies, the couple produced hours of content material documenting their son and his life following adoption.

Detailed updates on Huxley’s developmental progress have been included, in addition to clips of him.

Other movies on the couple’s YouTube and Instagram accounts included recommendation about being pregnant (the couple had two extra youngsters after adopting Huxley), home-schooling, ornament and family chores.

Mrs Stauffer was additionally interviewed in magazines about caring for kids with disabilities.

Companies together with Glossier and Good American supplied sponsorship offers, and the beginning of their fifth youngster was featured in People magazine in 2019.

Huxley out of sight

In September 2019, Mrs Stauffer posted an replace during which she mentioned that Huxley had obtained therapy following a analysis of autism.

But followers seen that in late 2019 and early 2020, Huxley stopped showing within the movies.

On Tuesday, the couple posted an replace during which they defined Huxley had been given completely to a different household for the sake of his “emotional well-being”.

The adoption company had not given them the total image about Huxley’s well being, they mentioned, and docs within the US mentioned he now wanted “a different fit in his medical needs”.

“I can’t explain the amount of effort Myka has put into helping Huxley,” Mr Stauffer added.

Some who’ve adopted the story for some time commented with messages of help. “I respect you so much for having the courage to make such a heartbreaking and hard decision,” one wrote.

But others accused the couple of “getting rid” of Huxley after earning money from his experiences.

Others expressed sympathy for him. “Although I am sure this is hard for all involved, it does not even compare to the loss this child has endured,” one wrote.

The incident has once more raised the difficulty of worldwide adoptions whereby mother and father give up care of the youngsters after a time frame, a number of folks commented.