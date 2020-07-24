Myanmar’s Kachin Army Vows Investigation, Compensation For Two Shan Ni Teenagers Killed in Custody

The rebel Kachin Independence Army in Myanmar has actually apprehended 5 of its fighters for eliminating two teenaged kids from the Shan Ni ethnic group after taking them hostage on July 6, assuring to penalize the killers and compensate victim’s households, sources in Kachin State stated Friday.

The KIA, which is fighting Myanmar federal government forces for higher autonomy in Kachin State, has actually confessed its soldiers killed the two kids and assured to say sorry and compensate their households, however rejected that the killings were bought by senior leaders. Family members discovered of the killings just 16 days later on.

“The individuals accountable for eliminating the two Shan kids are our members, however this does not indicate the KIA/KIO [Kachin Independence Organization] bought the killings,” KIA Colonel Naw Bu informed RFA’s Myanmar Service on Friday.

“The KIA is not directly responsible for the killings,” Naw Bu included, stating that an investigation into the deaths is still continuous which the KIA is now attempting to return the kids’ bodies to their moms and dads.

The two kids, both 17, were determined as Thant Zin Aung, a trainee at Monywa University, and Zaw My Oo, a trainee in the 10 th grade, and were abducted while vacationing in Hpakant town in northern Myanmar’s Kachin state.

They were collared by KIA soldiers in Hpakant’s Sal Zinn town after ending up being included in a battle while gaming, Thant Zin Aung’s dad Eik Sann informed RFA.

“They were taken away in the trunk of a car. They were having a picnic during a farewell party, and wandered off to Sal Zinn village,” the kid’s dad stated.

“They were supposed to go back to school on July 7,” he included.

Sai Htay Aung from the Tai Leng (Shan Ni) Nationalities Development Party stated that the KIA had actually notified neighborhood leaders on July 22 of the killings, with the rebel army including that an official apology would be made to the kids’ moms and dads and compensation spent for the deaths.

“They said they have detained five soldiers who are responsible for the deaths and have promised to punish them,” he stated.

Ethnic Shan individuals have actually been the targets of regular abuse by KIA soldiers in current years, with extortion, required recruitment, and killings all reported by victims and grieving member of the family, regional activists and rights groups state.

The Shan Ni (likewise called the Red Shan) are a subgroup of the Shan, which is Myanmar’s second biggest ethnic group after the bulk Bamar, and live in Kachin State and northern Sagaing Region.

Reported by Elizabeth Jangma for RFA’s MyanmarService Translated by Ye Kaung MyintMaung Written in English by Richard Finney.