Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new charge

Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said, as the country’s military leaders attempted to defend their actions. The additional count against Suu Kyi came as Myanmar’s military held its first news conference, two weeks after it ousted the democratically elected leader, detained key government officials and formed a new ruling junta. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told CNN that she had been charged in relation to a national disaster law, in addition to the earlier count under the country’s import and export act. She appeared in a court hearing via video conference on Tuesday, according to Zaw.