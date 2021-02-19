Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi hit with new charge

Police in Myanmar have filed a new charge against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said, as the country’s military leaders attempted to defend their actions. The additional count against Suu Kyi came as Myanmar’s military held its first news conference, two weeks after it ousted the democratically elected leader, detained key government officials and formed a new ruling junta. Suu Kyi’s lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told CNN that she had been charged in relation to a national disaster law, in addition to the earlier count under the country’s import and export act. She appeared in a court hearing via video conference on Tuesday, according to Zaw.
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Ted Cruz, Texas Senator Flies To Cancun Amid Weather Crisis
Ted Cruz is the Senator of Texas state and has recently attempted to defend the fact that his family lately took a trip to...
Dolly Parton Rejects Proposal of Erecting Her Statue At Tennessee Capitol
Dolly Parton has recently turned down the proposal which would add yet another accolade. This time she refused her home state of Tennessee not...
(NYSE: HL) Hecla Mining Posts Quarterly Dividend Report
According to a report issued by Zacks Investment Research analysts, Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) announced $0.01 as its quarterly dividend. The report was issued...
(NASDAQ: LECO) Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issues Quarterly Dividend Report
According to a report issued by Zacks Investment Research analysts, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. announced $0.51 as its quarterly dividend. The report was issued...
Lakers Failed To Defeat The Nets On Lebron’s Memorable Night
There is nothing more to be said about it, rather than the fact that the Los Angeles Lakers let themselves go before the Brooklyn...