Myanmar Villagers Flee Into China to Escape New Fighting

More than 100 villagers left their houses in Myanmar’s northern Shan state into China as fighting broke out in between ethnic Shan rebels and federal government forces, sources stated Wednesday.

A military spokesperson stated the clash, which injured one civilian, started Tuesday when federal government soldiers took 3 truckloads of unlawfully logged wood, though a representative for the separatist RCSS/SSA-S stated the army assaulted them without justification.

The RCSS/SSA-S (Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army-South) is among 7 ethnic armies running in the state, and though the group has actually signed a cease-fire contract with the main federal government, stress have actually just recently reignited over motions by both armies into each other’s area.

Tuesday’s fighting broke out in the Nantsan Gohtung town in northern Shan State’s Muse town, and was most likely stimulated when federal government soldiers tried to arrest wood traffickers, a district administrator called Okka informed RFA’s Myanmar Service on Wednesday.

“People fled from their homes because of the noise of the fighting, but everything is calm again now,” the authorities stated.

Meanwhile, a regional villager was hurt when he was struck in the left eye by a roaming bullet fired in the fighting as he was returning to his house in Naungkha, a town …