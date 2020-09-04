Myanmar Ruling Party Defends Kayah Chief Minister After Impeachment, Ouster

Myanmar President Win Myint on Thursday removed the chief minister of Kayah state, two days after state lawmakers voted to impeach him over the alleged misuse of public funds from renting out state machinery and land designated by the legislature as public space.

L Phaung Sho, a politician from the ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party, who had held the position of chief minister since March 30, 2016, was accused of embezzling nearly 400 million kyats (U.S. $293,100) in state funds from the rental of publicly owned machinery and park facilities to private companies.

Despite his ouster, L Phaung Sho remains an MP in the Kayah state parliament and will compete for reelection in nationwide elections on Nov. 8 as a candidate for the NLD, which defended him on Thursday and condemned the impeachment as driven by a “personal grudge.”

He is the first head of a state or regional government to be ousted by a parliamentary vote under constitutional procedures, with 16 of 20 Kayah lawmakers supporting the measure.

The lawmakers voted Tuesday after receiving a report by a five-person investigative committee that examined the allegations. Prior to the vote, L Phaung Sho suggested that the committee chairman and two others had abused their power in filing the motion against him.

L Phaung…