Myanmar Races to Fix Outdated, Erroneous Voter Lists Ahead of November Poll

Myanmar authorities are rushing to figure out outdated voter lists in the three-month run-up to November surveys, triggering nationwide leader Aung San Suu Kyi to contact the nationwide election commission to quickly tidy up the mistakes.

Myanmar election authorities are currently having a hard time to guarantee ballot can happen in numerous military dispute zones and under coronavirus conditions in the country of 54 million individuals. But voter rolls published in public on July 25 did not extra even one of Aung San Suu Kyi’s cabinet ministers from several errors.

“It even got wrong information about my family,” stated Thein Swe, Myanmar’s Minister of Labor, Immigration and Population.

“My wife’s name is wrong, and the name of my daughter-in-law’s grandmother who passed away is on the list with a later date of birth,” he informed a video conference meeting with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday.

Aung San Suu Kyi prompted the federal government departments and the Union Election Commission (UEC) to collaborate to remedy the mistakes on the lists.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen reports of incorrect or incomplete voter lists,” she stated throughout the videoconference. “There are numerous accounts of that. This is what we should focus on fixing.”

Voter rolls openly published by the UEC On July …