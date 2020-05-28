Myanmar NGOs Call on National Rights Body to Take Up Abuses in Conflict Zones

More than 20 rights NGOs have urged the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission, which was revamped in January and has been criticized as toothless, to focus on reported rights violations dedicated through the COVID-19 pandemic by navy troops in conflicts in Rakhine, Kachin, and Shan states.

In a joint assertion issued Wednesday, the 22 rights teams contend that the MNHRC is failing to handle widespread human rights violations dedicated amid the coronavirus pandemic, particularly in battle zones in Rakhine, Kachin, and Shan states, residence to ethnic conflicts of various depth.

“We haven’t seen any acknowledgement of human rights violations during the pandemic as we had seen before,” stated Aung Myo Min, director of human rights training group Equality Myanmar.

“The commission has been particularly silent on rights violations related to COVID-19 outbreaks,” he stated. “It has also been inactive in providing guidelines for preventing rights violations or acknowledging violations that have occurred.”

Aung Myo Min stated {that a} government-imposed web service ban in 9 townships in northern Rakhine and Chin states is a violation of human rights as a result of residents can not entry to details about the coronavirus pandemic and the way to defend themselves from it.

The authorities cited safety causes for ordering cellular web suppliers to block service to the areas amid preventing between Myanmar forces and the insurgent Arakan Army.

The rights organizations have referred to as on the MNHCR to be proactive in stopping rights violations, fairly than performing solely when it acquired complaints, Aung Myo Min stated.

Myanmar President Win Myint changed the 11 members of the MNHRC with new commissioners on Jan. 14.

Hla Myint, Myanmar’s consultant to the ASEAN intergovernmental Commission on Human Rights, was appointed to lead the physique, whereas Dr. Nanda Hmun, the retired everlasting secretary of the Ministry of Religion and Culture, was made vice chairman.

‘Many weaknesses’

Among the teams that signed the assertion are Equality Myanmar, the Kachin Women’s Association Thailand, the Karen Human Rights Group, Karenni human rights teams, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (Burma), and the Ta’ang Women’s Organization.

The rights teams additionally stated that the reformed MNHRC has failed to communicate out about allegations of rights abuses towards civilians by the navy in Rakhine state. They pointed to a current video that went viral on social media earlier this month exhibiting Myanmar troopers assaulting detained civilians aboard of naval vessel.

The assertion talked about instances of the place troopers have intervened in or shot at civilians concerned in coronavirus screening actions performed by ethnic armed teams in Shan and Kayin states, and famous that the MNHRC failed to demand cease-fires in battle zones to focus on curbing the unfold of COVID-19.

Myat Tun of the Rakhine Human Rights Protection Group stated those that have suffered abuse by the hands of the Myanmar navy have filed the complaints with the MNHRC, however the fee has not taken sufficient motion.

“In some cases, the commission has instructed the military to investigate, [but] the military has referred to police forces, saying the areas of occurrence are not safe for conducting investigations,” he informed RFA. “There are many weaknesses in the procedures.”

“We have filed many cases on behalf of the victims,” he added. “The MNHRC is very slow in responding to the complaints and investigating them.”

As of late Wednesday, RFA had not acquired a response to cellphone and e mail messages despatched to the MNHRC in search of remark.

Lue Po Kay Mae Chai from the Ta’ang Women’s Organization stated her group has seen many human rights violations dedicated by Myanmar troopers.

“They have tortured civilians and made arbitrary arrests and detentions,” she stated. “These things are still going on. There are also killings of local people.”

RFA couldn’t attain Myanmar navy spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun for remark.

The civil society teams additionally famous that the MNHRC didn’t enchantment to the Myanmar authorities for the discharge of political prisoners through the annual presidential amnesty granted to some inmates amid the Buddhist New Year vacation in April.

Only 26 of the almost 600 political prisoners at present detained in Myanmar had been launched this yr, they stated.

Reported by Kyaw Lwin Oo for RFA’s Myanmar Service. Translated by Ye Kaung Myint Maung. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.