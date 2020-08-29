Myanmar Military to Investigate Troops Accused of Killing Three Ta’ang Villagers

The Myanmar military has stated it will investigate the deaths of three ethnic Ta’ ang civilians who passed away while being apprehended by soldiers in Myanmar’s restive northern Shan state, and hold to account those accountable, a town administrator and regional citizens stated Friday.

The relocation came 2 days after RFA released video and composed accounts previously on Tuesday that the bodies had actually been found in makeshift tombs in Muse municipality recently.

Mai Nyi Tun, 28, from Man Kan town; Mai Alone from Lwe Mon town; and Nyi Leik, 40, from Mai Sat town, all in Namhkam municipality, vanished at the end of May after being apprehended by Myanmar soldiers following a clash with the Ta’ ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a Ta’ ang civil society group and the family members of the dead informed RFA in the earlier report.

The group and member of the family have actually required that the federal government army– the supposed wrongdoers of the killings– be brought to justice for the criminal offense. The military at first had actually rejected duty for the killings.

Colonel Hla Moe, leader of the army’sLight Infantry Division No 99, met town administrators, a regional legislator and Ta’ ang civil society authorities Thursday in Muse and informed them that an examination would be performed, stated Nyan Moe, administrator of …