Myanmar Military Implicated in Civilian Deaths, Arson in Rakhine Villages

At least 2 villages were set on fire and 2 civilians shot dead supposedly by a Myanmar military column in war-ridden Rakhine state, witnesses stated Friday, as the federal government dismissed a cease-fire deal by the rebel Arakan Army and its allies.

At least 170 homes were torched Thursday in Phayar Paung and Taung Pauk villages, situated along the Yangon-Sittwe road, while the bodies of 2 homeowners of Phayar Paung were discovered with gunshot injuries, homeowners who checked out the neighborhoods to see the damage informed RFA’s Myanmar Service.

The 2 dead guys– Han Maung Thein, 35, and Maung Nyunt Win, 25– were common civilians without any ties to the Arakan Army (AA), villagers stated.

The AA has actually been battling Myanmar forces considering that later 2018 in a mission for higher autonomy for ethnic Rakhines in the state.

A Myanmar military representative rejected that soldiers had actually burned down villages and stated that a military lorry bring cops was assaulted by AA landmine blasts.

Some regional villagers likewise stated that the soldiers pertained to attack and damage the villages after AA soldiers had actually assaulted their cars with roadside bombs.

The newest harmful attack in the 21-month-old Rakhine dispute followed Myanmar federal government representative Zay Htay dismissed a current deal from the AA and 2 allied ethnic armies …