Myanmar Lays Terrorism Charges Against 5 Rakhine Men Beaten in Viral Video

Five ethnic Rakhine males who have been filmed being overwhelmed by Myanmar army troopers on a naval vessel final month are being charged beneath the nation’s Counter-Terrorism Law for suspected ties to an ethnic armed group, their lawyer stated Wednesday.

The males have been arrested by authorities forces on suspicion of getting hyperlinks to the Arakan Army (AA), a largely ethnic Rakhine group combating authorities military for higher autonomy in western Myanmar’s Rakhine state.

The Myanmar authorities in March declared the AA an illegal and terrorist group.

“They were charged on May 22 under counter-terrorism sections 55(j) and 52(a) at the Second District Court in Sittwe,” stated Kyaw Nyunt Maung, an lawyer from the Legal Aid Group who’s defending the boys. “I submitted my power of attorney to act on their behalf the same day.”

The Myanmar army additionally introduced that seven others deemed fugitives are linked to the case, he stated.

Myanmar army Major Tint Naing Tun filed the costs in opposition to Myo Lin Oo, Nyi Nyi Aung, Htay Win, Kyaw Win Aye, and Min Soe, who face a most penalty of life in jail if discovered responsible, Kyaw Nyunt Maung stated.

The 5 males have been amongst a gaggle of 38 civilians detained days after Myanmar forces shelled Kyauk Seik village in Rakhine’s Ponnagyun township on April 13, killing eight civilians and injured greater than a dozen others.

Myanmar troopers later launched the opposite detainees.

The plight of the 5 males got here to gentle when a cell-phone video exhibiting troopers on board the naval vessel punching and kicking them was posted on social media on May10 and went viral.

Family members of the boys informed RFA in an earlier report that these arrested had been pressured to admit to being AA fighters, although the kin and associates denied that that was the case.

Following their courtroom listening to, the 5 males have been taken to Sittwe Prison the place they’re being held in the course of the courtroom proceedings, Kyaw Nyunt Maung stated. Their subsequent listening to is scheduled for June 6.

Military investigation

Earlier this month, Myanmar’s army admitted that the troopers used illegal and improper interrogation methods whereas detaining the 5 Rakhine males as they have been being transported by boat to Sittwe.

Myanmar army spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun stated at a press convention on May 22 that the protection forces chief ordered an investigation into the alleged abuse.

He additionally stated that the army takes authorized motion in opposition to troopers discovered responsible of torturing civilians throughout questioning.

RFA was unable to achieve Zaw Min Tun Wednesday for an replace.

“If they asked us about whether we are pleased because these soldiers will be charged under military law, then there is no reason to be pleased because the villagers have already been hurt,” stated Soe Thein Maung, uncle of Nyi Nyi Aung, one of many 5 males charged.

“We need laws and people who can prevent this kind of case,” he added.” It isn’t good to take motion in opposition to individuals after [the abuse] occurred.”

AA spokesman Khine Thukha stated the costs illustrate the shortcomings of the nation’s judiciary.

“The villagers who were abused and terrorized have been charged under the Counter-Terrorism [Law]. It shows how much Myanmar’s judicial system has been ruined,” he stated.

Myanmar troopers typically detain and query civilians suspected of getting ties to the AA. More villagers caught in battle zones at the moment are being charged beneath the Counter-Terrorism Law following the federal government’s declaration of the AA a terrorist group.

Rakhine state Attorney General Kyaw Hla Tun stated throughout a state parliament assembly on May 20 that there are greater than 100 courtroom instances in 13 townships in which individuals have been charged beneath the Counter-Terrorism Law.

Fighting between authorities and Arakan forces has left 154 individuals lifeless and 350 injured individuals in Rakhine state and in Paletwa township of neighboring Chin state for the reason that starting of the 12 months.

Reported by RFAs’ Myanmar Service. Translated by Khet Mar. Written in English by Roseanne Gerin.