Myanmar landslide kills at least 50 at jade mine: report

The area is 600 miles north of Myanmar’s biggest city, Yangon, and is the center of the world’s biggest and most lucrative jade mining industry.

A lawmaker from Hpakant, Khin Maung Myint, said local rescue services told him 99 bodies have been recovered and 54 injured people were provided for three hospitals.

The website of 7Day News Journal reported earlier that 200 everyone was unaccounted for.

Other details of the accident weren’t immediately available.

Accidents at such mining web sites causing multiple casualties aren’t rare.

The victims are typically freelance miners who settle near giant mounds of discarded earth that has been mined in bulk by heavy machinery. The freelance miners who scavenge for items of jade frequently work and live at the base of the mounds of earth, which become particularly unstable during the rainy season.